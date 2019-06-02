Take measures to tackle calamity during monsoon, officials told

The district administration has directed the officials to take precautionary measures to tackle any natural calamity that might occur during the South West Monsoon in the district.

Chairing a coordination committee meeting with officials at the Collectorate here recently, Collector C. Kathiravan said that the administration is taking various steps to ensure protection to the people during disasters. With the monsoon likely to set in soon, he called upon the officials of various departments to work in coordination to face any situation during the monsoon. Revenue officials were asked to monitor the river banks and relocate the people to safer place in case of flooding. Also, the affected people should be given food and basic amenities at the camps should be ensured.

The Fire and Rescue Services department personnel should keep all the necessary gadgets for recovery ready and in good condition. They should also conduct demonstration for people on rescue aspects. Tangedco officials should monitor the situation and in case of water stagnation in particular areas, power connection should be disconnected to the particular areas. Also, workers should be available round-the-clock for repairing electric lines that could be damaged during the monsoon.

Mr. Kathiravan asked the Public Works Department officials to kept sand bags ready and also remove encroachments in water bodies. The Highways Department should ensure that trees that fell on the roads during monsoon were removed at the earliest to ensure free flow of vehicles. The Civil Supplies Department should keep adequate stock of food items, kerosene and other essential items that need to be distributed to the affected people, particularly in hill areas.

The health department should keep adequate stock of medicines while the Department of Animal Husbandry should keep stock of fodder. The Water Resource Department, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and local bodies should ensure that the breaches in water bodies coming under their control are immediately attended. Details of disasters should immediately be informed to the toll free number 1077 functioning at the Collectorate, he added.

S. Kavitha, District Revenue Officer, M. Balaganesh, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency and officials of various departments participated.