Coimbatore

Take measures to increase tests: Collector

District Collector S. Karmegham has advised monitoring officers deployed for various zones here to take measures to increase testing in their respective areas.

The Collector reviewed the preparations and assessed readiness for combating COVID-19 third wave in the district on Wednesday. Mr. Karmegham advised officials to ensure that COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed at business areas and at places where public gather in large numbers.

The Collector advised officials to impose fines on persons found without masks.

The monitoring officers were advised to take measures to increase testing in their respective zones and constantly monitor family and contacts of an affected person in their zone.

Officials were also advised to ensure that only permitted number of persons are participating in funerals, marriages following COVID-19 protocols issued by the State government. He advised the officials to take measures to make Salem COVID-19 free.


