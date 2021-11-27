‘Take action to protect Ambal lake from pollution’

Residents claim that sewage from nearby areas are discharged into the lake

Residents of colonies in the vicinity of Ambal lake staged a road roko in Selanaikenpatti on Saturday demanding steps to prevent pollution of lake due to release of sewage water and industrial effluents.

Over 50 residents gathered on National Highway near Seelanaikenpatti demanding demanding authorities concerned to take necessary measures to prevent pollution in Ambal lake as it is causing health hazards to the public living in the area. They complained despite submitting petition to authorities concerned, no action has been taken so far.

The petitioners charged that sewage from residences in the area are being discharged in the lake. They also said that industrial effluents from a unit is being released through storm water drains into the lake. The protesters said that effluents are being released during late hours and it continues till early hours of next day.

Shobhana, one of the residents, said that children are falling sick often due to pollution in the lake and it has become a serious health hazard. Despite complaints, authorities have not taken any action to prevent release of sewage into the lake, she said.

Authorities and police pacified the protesters following which they dispersed.