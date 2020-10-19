Taiwanese equipment likely for multi-level car parking facility

COIMBATORE

19 October 2020 22:49 IST

The equipment to be used at the multi-level car parking facility on D.B. Road, R.S. Puram, in all likelihood will be from Taiwan.

Sources in the Coimbatore Corporation said the contractor executing the ₹43.71 crore project had approached a Taiwanese company, had initiated price negotiation and if the deal materialised, very soon, the contractor would have the equipment.

Advertising

Advertising

The contractor had initially identified a Chinese company to supply the equipment. But the impact of COVID-19 and India-China stand-off at border had made it difficult for the contractor to import the equipment.

The need for an alternative equipment came even as the contractor had resumed construction after migrant workers returned to work.

The contractor had completed 42% work and if the equipment were to arrive soon, the percentage of completion would go up.

The scheduled date of completion for the project was June 2021.

As per the contractor, the Corporation had asked for an automated solution at the parking facility where the equipment would lift and move cars to vacant parking spaces.