Tail-end farmers of PAP canal system emphasise on renovation with reinforced cement concrete

December 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Tail-end farmers of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) canal system have raised apprehensions that the initiative being taken by the Water Resources Department for concrete-lining of the main and sub-canals at a huge expenditure may not be effective if it is not carried out with reinforced cement concrete.

Renovation of the canal that runs to a length of 125 km in the main course and covering over 1,000 kilometres of cumulative length of branch canals, after six decades, was approved by the State Government following persistent demands by the farmers in the tail-end for improvement of the command of the project. Preparation of a detailed project report for the ₹ 1,400 crore work is currently being carried out by Bengaluru-based SECON Private Limited, though the funding agency for the project has not been identified as yet, according to officials.

The farmers who have been raising concern over substantial seepage loss believe that the concrete lining will last long only if iron reinforcing bars are embedded in the concrete. “The use of concrete slabs without steel-reinforcement will lead to early damage, and result in frustration not only to the farmers, but also officials for regulating the water flow,” P. Velusamy, president of Vellakoil Branch Water Conservation Association (Kangeyam-Vellakoil), said.

“We are closely following the developments, and in case of need, will approach the High Court for addressing our concern,” Mr. Velusamy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the Deisgn Wing of the department decides on the use of reinforced cement concrete on need-basis in accordance with the soil characteristics.

“Different kinds of concrete are used for concrete-lining. For instance, wherever the soil is clayey, it will be replaced with foreign soil and gravel and given a concrete steel reinforcement,” the official said, adding that the compaction of concrete carried out with vibrator machine would leave no scope for formation of voids, which eventually lead to cracks and leakages,” a department official said.

The in situ concrete lining is one of the most conventional type of lining which has successfully been used in India.

In general, steel reinforcement is avoided for concrete-lining of irrigation canals the world over since chlorides in water can penetrate into the concrete leading to corrosion of iron bars, and cause cracks, another official explained, citing scientific studies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.