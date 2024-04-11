GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tail-end farmers flay “ineptness” of monitoring committees in controlling water theft along PAP canal

April 11, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers at the tail-end of PAP canal in the Kangayam-Vellakoil belt have been subjected to suffering due to theft of water in the upstream. A drone camera footage of the canal.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Farmers at the tail-end of PAP canal in Kangayam-Vellakovil belt have complained that inadequacy of water has disrupted cultivation of 1,000 out of 4,000 acres covered under the turn system.

The farmers say the absence of monitoring of water theft happening during the night hours along the course of the main and branch canals is the cause for the shortage at the tail-end.

Though five monitoring committees consisting of officials of water resources, police, revenue, and electricity departments have been formed, there has been no impact. “In fact, the water thefts are taking place under the very nose of the monitoring committees,” S. Periyasamy, president of Paranjervazhi Branch Water Users’ Association said.

According to the farmers, water loss due to pilferage was to the extent of 40 per cent.

The Madras High Court had, last December, issued a directive to the police department to register criminal cases if water theft or illegal tapping is noticed, and to blacklist those involved in the crime or debar them from availing utility of government welfare schemes

The Tangedco was also directed to withdraw power connection to those involved in water theft.

The affected farmers complaining of a large extent of water theft and wastage from the about 125-km long main canal and branch canals with a cumulative length of more than 1,000 km, have been conducting protests every now and then, but to no avail.

Acknowledging that there were issues in water realisation in the tail-end areas, a senior official of Water Resources Department said that there was, however, no shortcoming in distribution of the available water through the branch canals.

