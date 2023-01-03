ADVERTISEMENT

Tahsildars, police to inspect cracker manufacturing units in Namakkal: Collector

January 03, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan distributing compensation to one of the victims in Namakkal on Tuesday.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh said on Tuesday that tahsildars and police will inspect cracker manufacturing units and submit a report regarding the storage of crackers by the licensed holders in the district in two weeks.

On December 31, four persons were killed when crackers dumped in a house owned by K. Thillai Kumar at Mohanur exploded .

She said that the administration has directed tahsildars and police to visit license holders of cracker manufacturing units to determine whether crackers were stored at the permitted level. Erring license holders would face action under the Explosives Act, Ms. Shreya Singh said.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Minister for Forest M. Mathiventhan and the Collector distributed compensation for the seven fully damaged and 27 partly damaged houses. A total of ₹7.55 lakh were provided as compensation.

Speaking to the reporters, the Minister said that due to unauthorised dumping of crackers, a major fire accident occurred. An inquiry is under way regarding the cause of the fire. To prevent such accidents, a committee was formed, headed by the Collector. Stern action would be taken against those who are dumping crackers without permission, the Minister warned.

CONNECT WITH US