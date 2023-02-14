HamberMenu
Tahsildar, deputy tahsildar held on graft charges in Hosur

February 14, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

The tahsildar and deputy tahsildar of Hosur were arrested on graft charges by the anti-corruption sleuths here on Tuesday. 

According to the sources, a man named Aravind had recently acquired a pre-school. The nursery, Little Valley Premium Pre-school, was exchanged hands recently with Aravind taking over the school that had lacked necessary permits. Aravind had acquired permits from the Departments of Transport and Fire and Rescue Services and had applied for the building licence at the tahsildar’s office.

The tahsildar, Gavaskar, inspected the building last Saturday and had recommended a few changes. He had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹ 50,000. Aravind lodged a complaint with the DVAC, following which a trap was laid.  On Tuesday evening, Aravind handed over ₹ 42,000 to the tahsildar and deputy tahsildar.  A team led by DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police Vadivel and Inspector Palaniswami apprehended the duo.

