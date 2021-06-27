Tahsildar asks meat stall owner not to sell beef

Tiruppur

27 June 2021 23:24 IST

Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Sunday ordered an inquiry into an incident where Avinashi tahsildar M. Tamilselvan allegedly asked a meat stall owner not to sell beef.

The Minister tweeted on Sunday that the Tiruppur Collector had been asked to conduct an inquiry. Further action would be taken soon, the Minister said in reply to a video posted by a Twitter user, which showed the tahsildar asking the meat stall owner not to sell beef.

The incident took place in Kanankulam, near Avinashi, on Saturday. The tahsildar inspected a specific meat stall and told the owner that he had received complaints against the sale of beef. He told the owner that beef should not be sold. However, there was no problem in selling chicken and mutton, he had said.

Parties and organisations such as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi ,Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Adi Tamilar Peravai and Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front have condemned the action of the tahsildar. They have also announced a protest in front of the Avinashi taluk office on Monday.