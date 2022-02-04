Tahsildar arrested on graft charges in Coimbatore

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested the Tahsildar of Coimbatore North taluk on charges of demanding ₹ 25,000 from a panchayat vice-president.

DVAC sources said that Tahsildar K. Gokilamani (51) demanded money from Chinnaraj, vice-president of Naickenpalayam village panchayat, to issue a solvency certificate.

Mr. Chinnaraj had applied for the certificate at the taluk office to participate in an auction of shops at Indira Gandhi Commercial Complex in Periyanaickenpalayam, sources said.

Based on complaint lodged by Mr. Chinnaraj, DVAC sleuths laid a trap. Ms. Gokilamani was nabbed while accepting the bribe on Friday afternoon. She was booked under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded in judicial custody.

Man, son die in road accident

A man and his son were killed after being run over by a TNSTC bus on Trichy Road near Singanallur on Friday. According to the police, G Sebastian Samuel (40), a resident of Lakshmipuram, was travelling on his motorcycle with his wife and two sons – Prince Gladwin (8) and Franklin (4). His wife and the elder son were on the pillion seat, while Franklin was seated in the front. Having dropped his wife at her office in Singanallur, Samuel proceeded to drop the elder son at a private school on Trichy Road. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle. Samuel and Gladwin fell on one side of the road and were run over by the bus. Franklin fell on the other side and escaped with minor injuries, the police said. The Traffic Investigation Wing (East) registered a case against the bus driver and further investigations are on.