April 28, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDAMALAM

A synchronised Tahr census will be taken up at Mukurthi National Park in the Nilgiris from Tuesday. The three-day exercise will involve more than 25 Forest Department staff who will be part of ten teams conducting the census across 10 blocks within the park. The teams will also conduct a survey of the extent of habitat, fodder and water availability during the census.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.