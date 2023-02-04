HamberMenu
TAHDCO training in cosmetology to tribal, Adi Dravidar youth

February 04, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamilnadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) has proposed skill training in cosmetology and hair dressing for Adi Dravidar and tribal youth here.

According to the administration, the training will be given by Chennai-based Maha Family Salon and Spa International Training Academy to provide employment based skills in beautician, hair dressing and cosmetology fields. Applicants must be have passed SSLC and must be between 18 and 30 years of age.

The 45-day training programme will be conducted in Chennai, with training fees, boarding and food provided by TAHDCO. The training will culminate in National Skill Development of India-certification enabling job opportunities. Further, the training is assured with 100% guaranteed employment in select salons and parlours that include Gayathri Hair and Skil Salon, RKS Beauty Parlour, and Naturals and Body Craft.

The salary upon completion entails ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 a month, according to TAHDCO. In addition, self-entrepreneurial ventures in beautician and cosmetology will be supported with a subsidy of ₹2.5 lakh and loan support of upto ₹10 lakh by TAHDCO.

Applicants may apply online through www.tahdco.com.

