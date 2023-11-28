ADVERTISEMENT

TAHDCO to organise coaching for CLAT for Adi Dravidar students in Dharmapuri

November 28, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited (TAHDCO) is organising free coaching for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for Plus Two pass students from Adi Dravidar community in the district. According to the administration, the applicant must be between 18 and 25 years of age, and their annual family income must not exceed ₹3 lakh. 

Upon clearing the preliminary test, they will be given training for group discussions and interview, according to TAHDCO. Applicants are invited to register on www.tahdco.com 

Further details may also be ascertained from the office of General Manager, TAHDCO, No.3. Salai Vinayargar road, Virupatchipuram, Dharmapuri.

