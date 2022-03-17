TAHDCO subsidy for small and marginal farmers in Dharmapuri

Tamilnadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) has announced subsidies for Adi Dravidar farmers for purchase of PVC pipes and electric motors in the district. According to TAHDCO, the subsidies envisions ₹15,000 towards PVC pipes and ₹.10,000 towards electric motor.

Adi Dravidar farmers and denotified tribes are eligible to apply for subsidy. Under TAHDCO, small and marginal farmers belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes are eligible. Additionally, those whose applications are pending under the expedited farm power connection scheme are also eligible to seek subsidy under the scheme.

Farmers, who have earlier benefited from other TAHDCO schemes such as land purchase and development schemes are eligible to apply for the subsidy under the scheme.

The applicant’s annual family income shall not exceed ₹2 lakh, Farmers may apply along with copies of sitta, patta, ration card along with other details on http//application.tahdco.com. Those belonging to Scheduled and denotified tribes may appy online through http//fast.tahdco.com. Further details may be ascertained from office of TAHDCO on 04342-260007.