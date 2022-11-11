TAHDCO subsidy for landless farm labourers in Dharmapuri

The Hindu Bureau DHARMAPURI
November 11, 2022 19:12 IST

 Credit subsidy scheme for landless farm labourers is proposed by TAHDCO under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Economic Development Schemes for beneficiaries in Dharmapuri.

The Scheme envisions a credit subsidy of upto ₹5 lakh or 50% of the market value of land for the purchase of land by landless farm labourers here in the district. Under this, the district has been allocated ₹20 lakh to cover four beneficiaries for 2022-23. This will include three Adi Dravidars and one tribal beneficiary.

The scheme was announced in September this year. Under this, preference will be given to women landless labourers, and in the absence of women labourers,applications may be made in the name of daughter or the husband.

The applicant’s annual family income shall not exceed ₹3 lakh. The application must cite details of the chosen land for purchase. The land-seller shall not be an Adi Dravidar or Tribal person. The land envisaged may be 2.5 acre of wetland or 5 acre of grassland. Of the total market value of the land, 50% or a maximum of ₹5 lakh is envisioned as subsidy grant.

The application may be filled on www.tahdco.com, and  fast.tahdco.com

