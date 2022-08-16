TAHDCO joins hands with HCL to provide higher education for Adi Dravidar students

Special Correspondent Krishnagiri
August 16, 2022 20:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TAHDCO in association with HCL has proposed to support the higher education of Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribe students, who have cleared Plus-Two this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adi Dravidar and Scheduled Tribe students who had passed out of government schools in 2021-22 with 60% marks are eligible for the programme. 

As per the proposed plan, HCL will provide online training for first six months, followed by factory floor training in the next six months in any of its units across the country. A stipend of ₹ 10,000 will be provided from the sixth month. 

In the second year, the students will admitted to BSc (Design and Computing) in BITS (Pilani) in Rajasthan. The students may continue to work with HCL and pursue graduation, according to the release.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, students will be admitted to BCA course in SASHTRA University in Thanjavur while working for HCL, according to the release.

Further details may be ascertained on www.tahdco.com

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app