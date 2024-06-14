GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TACT urges T.N. Govt. to reduce electricity fixed charges

Published - June 14, 2024 09:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises (TACT) has urged the Tamil Nadu Government to review the electricity fixed charges for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Chief Minister had assured the MSMEs before the elections that the fixed charges would be reduced after the elections. He should reduce the charges now, the Association said. The Tangedco was increasing the electricity charges annually and was expected to do so this year too from next month. If it did so, the MSMEs would be hit hard and so there should not be hike in the charges for two years.

The newly-elected Members of Parliament from Coimbatore, Pollachi, Erode, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris should interact with the industrial associations and take steps to protect the industries in this region. They should raise the issues faced by the industries in Parliament, according to TACT.

