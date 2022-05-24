TACT demands reopening of two micro units that were closed by Coimbatore Corporation

The Coimbatore Corporation had recently sealed a micro unit and asked another unit located at Sowdambiga Nagar (ward 34) to stop production.

Following this, the members of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the district administration and the Corporation demanding reopening of the two units.

J. James, president of the Association, said a resident living close to the unit had reportedly complained of noise and air pollution. The issue was brought to light six months ago. The Association representatives held discussions with officials and urged them to find out the facts about the pollution levels. “However, without any such measure, one unit was sealed and another was asked to stop production by the officials on May 21,” he alleged. The units were operating in the same area for several years now and had industrial power connection.

The units operate CNC machines and lathes and there was no possibility of air or noise pollution from these, he said.

Coimbatore has thousands of micro units and many of these are located in residential areas. One of the long-pending demands of the units is separate industrial estate for micro units. However, this demand has not been met. If action was taken on units based only on complaints and without proper assessment of ground realities, operation of the micro units will be hit, Mr. James said.

Sources in the Corporation said that the action was taken against the two units as they were operating out of houses and the unit owners had assured the officials that they would stop production and move to new premises.