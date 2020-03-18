TACT demands loans to industries

Stressing the impact of COVID-19 on manufacturing industries, the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT) demanded the Central government to provide interest-free loan of up to ₹ 5 lakh here on Wednesday.

In a statement, TACT District President J. James said that the loans ranging from ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 5 lakh must be provided as per the production capacity of manufacturing industries such as pump sets, wet grinders and automobile spare parts. These industries, among others in Coimbatore district, have been affected due to the lack of demand owing to the COVID-19 scare, he said in the statement.

Mr. James also requested the Central government to provide a year's extension to pay back the loans and to ensure the availability of essential commodities to the public till the COVID-19 panic subsides.

The Coimbatore chapter of Laghu Udyog Bharati, a network of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), recommended the suspension of loan repayments and their interest till the end of 2020 amid the COVID-19 scare. All penalties and penal interest related to Goods and Services Tax (GST) must be revoked, the organisation said in a statement. Other demands made to Central and State governments are immediate payment of outstanding dues by public sector undertakings (PSU) to MSMEs irrelevant of invoice date and announcement of a special package for the speedy recovery of MSMEs, according to the statement.