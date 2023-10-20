TACT appeals for change in electricity tariff

October 20, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT) has appealed to the State Government to convert all those industries consuming less than 12 KW from the 3B tariff connections to 3 - A1 tariff.

Following the demonstration staged by the industries on September 29, the State Government ordered that all those consuming less than 12 KW will be brought under the 3B tariff, but the Tangedco even after 20 days was yet to implement it. In the interest of the MSME’s, the TACT requested the State Government to withdraw the steep hike in the peak-hour tariff and to completely withdraw the fixed charges.

TACT also appealed to the State Government to create smaller industrial estates. It also pleaded for grant of 25 per cent subsidy for modernisation and for those entering the business. At present, the applicants wait for nearly one year and end up borrowing from outside and banks.