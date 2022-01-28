Tableau reaches Coimbatore

The tableau featuring freedom fighters stationed at the V.O.C. Park Ground in the city on Friday.

COIMBATORE

28 January 2022 21:45 IST

The State’s tableau designed for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi reached Coimbatore on Friday evening.

The district administration had stationed it at the V.O.C. Park Ground, where it would remain until January 31 for public to take a look.

The tableau showcased revolutionary poet Bharathiar, freedom fighters Subramaniya Siva and Salem Vijayaraghavachariar standing in front of persons, shown representing the Hindu, Islamic and Christian faiths, said sources. The scene depicted the boycott of foreign goods episode of the struggle and the widespread support it had. The rear of the tableau showcased V.O. Chidambaram Pillai pulling an oil press, a punishment that the British had handed out to him.

Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex, and Director, Department of Information and Publicity V.P. Jeyaseelan participated.

Earlier, when the tableau halted at Avinashi, Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth and Deputy Commissioner of Police, S. Aravind paid floral tributes to it, a release said.