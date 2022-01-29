Tableau displaying freedom fighters displayed at Erode Collectorate

Large number of people visited the Collectorate to view the Republic Day tableau featuring the sacrifice of freedom fighters here on Saturday.

The tableau was received at the district entry point at Bhavani Cauvery River bridge on Friday by Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, District Collector H. Krishnanunni, MP and MLA. Later, it was kept on display at the Collectorate for public viewing.

The tableau portrays Thanthai Periyar, Tiruppur Kumaran holding the national flag, Pollan, who was the commander of Theeran Chinnamalai’s army, and other freedom fighters from the State.

Officials said that the public can view the tableau from 9.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. on January 30 and 31 after which the tableau will proceed to other districts.