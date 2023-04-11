ADVERTISEMENT

T. N. garment units supply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wardrobe

April 11, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A cotton camouflage shirt worn by the PM during his visit to Bandipur Tiger Reserve was made by a Tiruppur-based company

The Hindu Bureau

At least on two occasions in the recent past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore garments made by garment companies in Tamil Nadu.

A cotton camouflage shirt worn by the Prime Minister during his visit to Bandipur Tiger Reserve was made by Tiruppur-based SCM Garments. The company supplies such shirts to Decathlon and the garment was sourced from Decathlon for the Prime Minister, says Tiruppur Exporters’ Association president K.M. Subramanian.

The pictures and information went viral on social media and has brought Tiruppur under limelight. Though the hosiery town is famous for t-shirts, the Prime Minister wearing a garment made in Tiruppur has certainly added a feather to their cap, he says.

Similarly, in February, the Prime Minister wore to the Parliament a jacket made out of recycled PET bottles. The fabric was supplied by Sree Renga Polymers, based out of Karur.

K. Sankar, its Managing Director, said the company had supplied garments made of recycled PET bottles to Indian Oil Corporation. And the IOCL had gifted the fabric to the Prime Minister. “The company, which started recycling PET bottles to make textile products in 2008, ventured into jackets about six months ago. Now, there is a huge demand from Corporate companies and there is a lot of awareness that garments can be made out of recycled PET bottles,” he said.

“We even gave some garments to a G20 delegation recently,” he said.

Mr. Subramanian adds that with the Prime Minister wearing garments made by Tamil Nadu units twice, the garment industry in the State is getting a lot of attention.

