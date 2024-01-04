System of appointing TNAU retirees augurs well with affiliated colleges

January 04, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Though in-service professors ceased to be heads of affiliated colleges of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), the provision for the managements to appoint retired professors till the age of 65 years is learnt to be working well owing to the competition among the serious contenders with prior administrative exposure.

There being 18 constituent colleges and a number of Krishi Vigyan Kendras under the ambit of TNAU, there is no dearth of contenders for the top post in affiliated colleges, from among the retirees, according to a functionary of a college management.

In-service faculty could not be deployed by the TNAU due to two reasons: increase in number of constituent colleges warranting their posting to new locations, and also the difficulty of the managements to pay the in-service faculty their regular pay scale.

In keeping with the government policy, the TNAU, however, restricted the number of affiliated colleges to 28 over the last few years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government, according to officials, decided to put in place the restriction to prevent mushrooming of agricultural institutions the way it happened with engineering colleges.

It is another matter that there has been no applications from private entities for start of agricultural colleges, according to TNAU sources.

Unlike in the case of the constituent colleges, not all seats could be filled for the UG programmes of most of the existing affiliated colleges, despite the TNAU extending the cycles for admission.

Only some among the affiliated colleges have been able to attract students to the extent of filling their intake capacity, owing to factors like convenient location, facilities, and transport connectivity.

Also, since the State government has been starting constituent colleges, students usually give these institutions the first preference, according to TNAU faculty.

During the last two years, government colleges were opened at four locations: Agricultural College and Research Institutes in Karur, Chettinad in Sivaganga district, Keezhvelur in Nagapattinam district, and Horticultural College and Research Institute at Paiyur in Krishnagiri district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.