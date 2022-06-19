Synthetic athletic track at Periyar University nearing completion

A project to develop a synthetic athletic track at Periyar University is nearing completion. The project is funded by the Khelo India Infrastructure Scheme.

The aim of the Scheme is to ensure mass participation of youth in annual sports competitions through several measures, including creation of sports infrastructure at district and State-levels.

Periyar University submitted a proposal on January 30, 2019 for a synthetic track. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Department announced ₹7 crore for the track in July last year. The University is contributing ₹2.66 crore and works commenced in August 2021.

According to Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan, synthetic athletic track facilities are not available in Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, and Krishnagiri districts. A large number of athletes are undergoing training on the University ground. In addition, the trainees of athletes’ training academies run by private centres are using the mud ground for regular training.

Likewise, schools and colleges were also using the ground for regular training free of cost. Athletic championships were now conducted on synthetic surfaces. Hence, exposure to synthetic surfaces was essential for competing in the national and international arena, he said.

Besides coaching camps, national and international championships could be conducted in Salem if synthetic surfaces were provided, the Vice-Chancellor said on the need for the project.

Mr. Jagannathan added that the work for the synthetic track would be completed before September this year. More than 500 players were admitted in affiliated colleges of the University. Once the track was completed, the players would be able to train in all weather conditions.