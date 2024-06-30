ADVERTISEMENT

Synergy Exposures to hold business to business expo

Updated - June 30, 2024 10:33 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 10:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Synergy Exposures will organise in Coimbatore a business to business expo from July 3 to 5. A press release said that over 300 suppliers and brands will participate in the event at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex. Delegations are expected from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, etc. The exhibition will be inaugurated by Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, Tamil Nadu.

Scholarships distributed

Attitude Charitable Trust distributed education scholarships to nearly 150 students on Sunday. Cheques for Rs. 15 lakhs were distributed. The Trust currently supports about 500 students pursuing their education and plans to increase it to 1000 students, according to a press release.

Training programme

Canara Bank’s Rural Self Employment Training Institute will organise training programme in cell phone repair and service for 30 days from July 5 at its facility at Annuparpalayam in Tiruppur. Those aged between 18 and 45 and are from the economically weaker families in rural areas of Tiruppur district can apply. For details, dial 9489043923, 9952518441, or 8610533436

