Syndicate nominee for V-C search committee for Periyar University in Salem elected

Published - June 07, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Periyar University Syndicate elected a former Vice-Chancellor of the university as their nominee to the V-C search committee on Friday.

The election held to select a Syndicate nominee to the search committee elected M. Thangaraju who secured 16 out of 22 votes.

K. Pitchumani, former V-C of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, and Mr. Thangaraju had filed nominations on behalf of the Syndicate.

Following the end of the term of the present Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan, in July this year, the selection process for a new Vice-Chancellor was started in March this year. As per rule, each member of the Syndicate as well as the Senate has the right to nominate one eminent educationist to the search committee. On behalf of the Senate, M. Bhaskaran, former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University, was nominated.

Salem

