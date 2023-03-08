Synchronised survey for terrestrial birds record 204 species in Coimbatore Forest Division

March 08, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

A two-day survey held for terrestrial birds recorded a total of 7,579 birds of 204 species in the Coimbatore Forest Division.

The exercise was carried out on March 4 and 5 in the seven forest ranges of the division as part of the second phase of the synchronised bird census held across the State. The first phase of the survey, which covered 20 wetlands in the division on January 29, recorded 9,732 birds of 152 species.

The Forest Department identified 20 trail spots spanning across the seven forest ranges, and from urban and rural spots from parts of Coimbatore district for the survey which was carried out by the Coimbatore Nature Society, The Nature and Butterfly Society and WWF-India.

A total of 20 teams comprising birding experts, birding enthusiasts and Forest Department staff were involved in the exercise which covered 14 places in the reserved forests. The rural and urban spots covered by teams were Forest College Campus, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, IOB Colony, Dhaliyur, Kalangal grassland and Pachapalayam grassland.

As per the survey results, passerine birds were the major bird group with 98 species, followed by birds of prey-raptors (15 species), barbets and woodpeckers (10 species), kingfishers, bee-eaters and rollers (9 species), cuckoos (8 species), and doves and pigeons (8 species).

According to the Forest Department, the species and population count recorded in the survey were healthy, despite the dry season, confirming the richness of the division and the district with respect to avian fauna.

Sirumugai and Boluvampatti forest ranges reported high populations of birds among the protected areas. Kalangal grasslands reported the highest population count from rural areas.

Red Spurfowl, Green Imperial Pigeon, Chestnut-bellied Sandgrouse, Sirkeer Malkoha, Jerdon’s Nightjar, White-rumped Needletail, Crested Treeswift, Osprey, Black Eagle, Lesser Fish-Eagle, Rock Eagle-Owl, Mottled Wood-Owl, Malabar Trogon, Malabar Pied Hornbill, Stork-billed Kingfisher, Rufous Woodpecker, White-bellied Woodpecker, Common Kestrel, Red-necked Falcon and Peregrine Falcon were among the important findings in the survey.

Red-vented Bulbul (339), Common Myna (316), Yellow-billed Babbler (301), Rock Pigeon (249), Rose-ringed Parakeet (233), Little Cormorant (228), Indian Peafowl (223), Red-rumped Swallow (214), Ashy-crowned Sparrowlark (204), and Indian Jungle Crow (166) were among the populous bird species.