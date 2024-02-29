Synchronised estimation of terrestrial birds in Coimbatore on March 2 and 3

February 29, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The second phase of the State-wide synchronised estimation of birds, which covers terrestrial birds, will be held on March 2 and 3. The survey will focus on estimating the numbers of terrestrial birds, both resident and migratory ones.

In the Coimbatore Forest Division, a total of 25 teams will conduct the survey in 25 locations. Of the 25 locations, 17 are located inside protected forest areas, four each in Coimbatore rural and Coimbatore urban area.

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj will coordinate the exercise with the supervision of seven forest range officers and with the support of Coimbatore Nature Society, The Nature and Butterfly Society and WWF-India.

Around 75 members of various non-governmental organisations, birders and nature enthusiasts and around 60 frontline staff of the Department are expected to take part in the estimation. An orientation session for the participants will be held on March 2 morning.

Unlike last year when the estimation was done only in the morning, the participants will identify birds and collect their counts two times - morning and evening.

The first phase of the survey held in January covered 25 wetlands falling under the jurisdiction of the Coimbatore Forest Division and recorded a total of 16,069 birds of 201 species.