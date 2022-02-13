Synchronised bird survey covers 56 inland waterbodies in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts

Volunteers engaged in bird survey at a tank in Tiruppur district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The second phase of the first-ever State-wide synchronised bird survey conducted by the Forest Department covered a total of 56 inland wetlands in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts on Sunday.

In Coimbatore Forest Division, 26 waterbodies including Pethikuttai, Walayar dam, Ukkulam, Singanallur tank, Achankulam and Pilloor dam were covered.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said that an orientation was given to the participants on Saturday and the survey was held on Sunday.

The survey was conducted in 11 waterbodies, including Aliyar dam, Kadamparai dam, Sholayar dam, Lower Nirar dam and Parambikkulam backwater I and II in the Pollachi Forest Division limits of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). M.G. Ganesan, Deputy Director of ATR (Pollachi Division) oversaw the exercise.

In Tiruppur district, 19 wetlands coming under Tiruppur Forest Division of the ATR were covered in the survey under the supervision of S.N. Thejasvi, Deputy Director (Tiruppur Division).

Forest Department staff, volunteers of the Nature Society of Tiruppur under the leadership of K. Ravindran took part in the survey. Around 70 species of birds were recorded during the survey in Tiruppur Division and a detailed report was yet to be compiled.

According to the office of the Chief Wildlife Warden, Tamil Nadu, more than 300 inland wetlands were identified for the second phase survey, the aim of which was to assess species diversity and the species richness.

The census was conducted with the help of more than 45 civil society groups, non-governmental organisations, faculty from universities, colleges and students.

The first phase of the census held on January 28 and 29 covering coastal wetlands in 13 districts indicated the presence of more than 100 species of migratory and resident birds.