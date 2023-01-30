Synchronised bird census held in Erode district

January 30, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ERODE

The annual synchronised bird census for the season ending 2022-23 covering inland wetlands across the district was conducted here on Sunday.

Under the Tamil Nadu Synchronised Bird Census 2023, wetlands bird census was held across the State on January 29 while the terrestrial bird census would be held on March 5. The aim of the census is to monitor the birds as they are indicators of the health of habitat, ecosystem and environment and also to promote and encourage the community to monitor birds and their habitats.

The census was held in Sathyamangalam, Hasanur and Erode divisions in which over 90 members comprising forest department staff and volunteers from the NGOs took part. In Sathyamangalam division, the census was conducted at Bhavanisagar dam, Perumpallam dam, Gunderipallam dam, Desandara Kuttai, Abulkar Kuttai, Thollikkar Kuttai and Mahali Kuttai. In Hasanur division, census was conducted at Thasari Pallam, Kumbeshwaran Kuttai, Lagodar Kuttai, Thamarakara Kuttai and Nattangarai Kuttai.

In Erode division, the census was conducted at Vengambur river basin, Avalpoondurai Eri, Kanagapuram Eri, Vellode Chinna Kulam, Kodumudi river basin, Monkey point, Erikaruparayan Kovil, Kumilzhi Paalam, Steel Watch Tower, Periya Sadayampalayam, Varattupallam dam, Anthiyur Periya Eri, Thanneer Pallam Eri, Odathurai Eri, Jarathal Eri, Palar River, Thattakarai Kuttai, Palar River basin, Kadukai Mara Kuttai, Thamarai Kulam and Maniyachi Pallam

Officials said that orientation was given to the volunteers and staff and a survey was held on Sunday during which over 75 bird species were recorded. “Only after a detailed report, the number of species would be known,” they added.