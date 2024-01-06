Swiss MP visits Coimbatore

January 06, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Industrialists in Coimbatore have sought early conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement between India and Switzerland.

Niklaus-Samuel Gugger, Member of the Swiss National Council and president of Switzerland-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, visited the Siruthuli, a water conservation organisation, in Coimbatore and also interacted with a group of industrialists.

Pointing out the 75-year-old friendship between India and Switzerland, Mr. Gugger spoke about the potential for better cooperation between the two countries.

S.K. Sundararaman, chairman of the Southern India Mills’ Association, spoke about the strengths of Coimbatore. The industrialists at the meeting urged the need for early conclusion of an FTA between the two countries saying it would benefit various sectors.

