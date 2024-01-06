GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swiss MP visits Coimbatore

January 06, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Industrialists in Coimbatore have sought early conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement between India and Switzerland.

Niklaus-Samuel Gugger, Member of the Swiss National Council and president of Switzerland-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, visited the Siruthuli, a water conservation organisation, in Coimbatore and also interacted with a group of industrialists.

ALSO READ
India to receive Trade Ministers from Switzerland, Norway for ‘critical talks’ this week 

Pointing out the 75-year-old friendship between India and Switzerland, Mr. Gugger spoke about the potential for better cooperation between the two countries.

S.K. Sundararaman, chairman of the Southern India Mills’ Association, spoke about the strengths of Coimbatore. The industrialists at the meeting urged the need for early conclusion of an FTA between the two countries saying it would benefit various sectors.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / trade agreements / international (foreign) trade / Switzerland

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.