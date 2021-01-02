Swimmers permitted to use pool at stadium

The district administration has permitted swimmers to use the swimming pool on the premises of Mahatma Gandhi stadium here for training.

According to a release, swimmers undergoing training for International, National and State level competitions have been permitted to undergo training at the pool maintained by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu here. Swimmers aged above 12 years can use the facility.

The public are not allowed to use the pool at the moment. Swimmers have to submit an application form with the District Sports Officer and get his permission. The pool will be available for use from January 4, the release says.