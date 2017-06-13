Swift plan approval for small houses

Coimbatore Corporation has planned one-day building plan approval for structures that measure less than 1,200 sq.ft.

According to sources in the Corporation, a meeting to fast-track the approval for such buildings was held on Monday and it was decided to go ahead with the move, albeit on a pilot basis. A formal launch of this initiative would be held soon.

The sources added that the Corporation would take the applications on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

If the applicants were to submit the plan approval by 10 a.m., the Corporation would inspect the file till noon, send those to zonal assistant town planning officers for approval. They should approve of the same by 2 p.m., return the file to the town planning officer, who would clear it by 3 p.m. so that the Town Planning section issued orders by 5 p.m.

The move was aimed at only housing plans and that too those that were to be constructed in DTCP-approved layouts; not even regularised layouts. The other condition was that if the plan approval was sought for additional construction, the entire constructed area should not exceed 1,200 sq.ft.

Of the 300-odd plan approval files the Corporation received a month, around 30 % was for buildings that measured less than 1,200 sq.ft., the sources said and added that those from the economically weaker sections would benefit more.

At present, the Corporation took more than a week to clear the files.