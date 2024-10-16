GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sweets manufacturers, sellers in Coimbatore told to follow best practices during festival season

Published - October 16, 2024 09:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have appealed to manufacturers, distributors and retailers of sweets and savouries to follow hygienic practices and adhere to food safety rules in view of the upcoming festival season comprising Deepavali and Christmas.

Manufacturers have been advised to use quality raw materials. Use of adulterants, non-permitted colourants and re-heated oil should be avoided. Use of single-use plastic materials, which were banned by the State government, for packing will attract a fine of ₹2,000 as per section 58 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Manufacturers should not use newspapers to absorb oil of manufactured sweets and while storing them. Plastic sheets or covers should not be used for packing heated food items.

While manufacturing products, permitted colourants should be used only at the permissible levels. If colourants are found to be used at excessive levels, food samples would be collected for laboratory examination. Further action would be initiated based on test results.

Containers of oil, ghee and vanaspati used for the making of sweets should have proper labels as per FSSAI standards. Sweets made with milk should be stored separately and their packing labels should specify the use by date.

While selling non-packaged products, sellers should display at shops their shelf life, use of ingredients such as oil, ghee, vanaspati and milk. Manufacturers should avoid use of reheated oil for making sweets and savouries.

All manufacturers should have obtained registration certificate or licence from FSSAI and the registration/licence number should be displayed on labels. People employed by them should have undergone Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) and have valid medical fitness certificates.

Those who manufacture and sell sweets and savouries only during the festival season should obtain a licence by applying on the website https://foscos.fssai.gov.in.

Customers can report grievances to the FSSAI through the WhatsApp helpline at 94440-42322 or through the TN Foodsafety Consumer App.

