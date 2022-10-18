Sweet manufacturers in Erode asked to use only quality ingredients

S P Saravanan ERODE
October 18, 2022 17:48 IST

Manufacturers of sweets and savouries in Erode told to register with the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

With shops selling sweets and savouries expecting brisk sales for Deepavali, the district administration has warned the manufacturers against using adulterated ingredients.

A release from District Collector H. Krishnanunni said that those involved in manufacturing of sweets and savories in bulk quantities for festival sale and people who run chit funds to distribute sweets to investors should have registered with the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department.

The release asked manufacturers to use only quality ingredients for preparing the food items and ensure hygiene. The release warned that excessive use of colours or preservatives, re-use of oil or adulteration in items were punishable. The package should contain necessary details, including name of the manufacturer, date of manufacturing and date of expiry.

People were asked to purchase sweets only from persons or shops registered with the Department.

Complaints, if any, can be taken up with the District Food Safety Department on the WhatsApp number 94440-42322 or directly lodged with the Department functioning near the SBI Bank, Collectorate, Erode 638 011, the release added.

