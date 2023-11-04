ADVERTISEMENT

Sweet manufacturers in Erode asked to use only permitted colours

November 04, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has asked sweet manufacturers in the district to use only permitted colours in the prescribed quantity.

A team led by J. Thanga Vignesh, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department along with food safety officers S. Selvan and B.S. Arunkumar held a meeting with sweet and savouries manufacturers and retailers here on Saturday. The officer said that only after obtaining a licence or registration certificate from the department, one can manufacture or sell sweets for the festival. “The certificate should be made visible to the customers in the shop,” the officer added.

All the packages should have details of the manufacturers, date of manufacturing and date of expiry. Sellers, who handle the sweets, should wear gloves, mask and cap while excessive use of colours or preservatives, re-use of oil or adulteration in items is not allowed. People were asked to purchase sweets only from persons or shops registered with the department.

Complaints, if any, can be taken up with the District Food Safety Department on the WhatsApp number 94440-42322, the officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US