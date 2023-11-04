Sweet manufacturers in Erode asked to use only permitted colours

November 04, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has asked sweet manufacturers in the district to use only permitted colours in the prescribed quantity.

A team led by J. Thanga Vignesh, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department along with food safety officers S. Selvan and B.S. Arunkumar held a meeting with sweet and savouries manufacturers and retailers here on Saturday. The officer said that only after obtaining a licence or registration certificate from the department, one can manufacture or sell sweets for the festival. “The certificate should be made visible to the customers in the shop,” the officer added.

All the packages should have details of the manufacturers, date of manufacturing and date of expiry. Sellers, who handle the sweets, should wear gloves, mask and cap while excessive use of colours or preservatives, re-use of oil or adulteration in items is not allowed. People were asked to purchase sweets only from persons or shops registered with the department.

Complaints, if any, can be taken up with the District Food Safety Department on the WhatsApp number 94440-42322, the officer said.

