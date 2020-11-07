Sweet makers told to ensure quality

ERODE

07 November 2020 23:33 IST

Sweet manufacturers have been asked to use only natural colours and ensure quality of sweets and other snacks for Deepavali.

In a release, Collector C. Kathiravan said bakeries, sweet stalls, hotels, Deepavali sweet chit organisers, sweet makers and sellers should obtain licence from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department for making and selling sweets, savouries and other snacks for the festival and they could apply on https://foscos.fssai.gov.in. He warned that action would be taken if persons were found making and selling sweets without licence.

Advertising

Advertising

He said good manufacturing practices like maintaining hygiene in the kitchens, use of natural and permissible artificial colours in the preparation of sweets and savouries should be ensured by the manufactures. Newspapers should not be used for packaging and the products should have a proper labelling with FSSAI licence or registration number, the name and address of the manufacturer, date of manufacturing and expiry date, ingredients. “If sweets are kept for retail sale, date of manufacturing and expiry date should be printed and kept on display,” he said and warned traders against violating the norms.

The release also said that oil once used should not be reused and asked the public to purchase sweets only from licensed traders or establishments. Complaints related to poor quality of sweets could be taken up with the District Food Safety Authority at WhatsApp number 94440-42322, the release added.