Swearing-in of councillors held in the Nilgiris 

The swearing-in of 294 councillors who emerged victorious in the urban local body elections was held in four municipalities and 11 town panchayats in the Nilgiris on Wednesday.

Among the councillors who were sworn-in were 18 women belonging to scheduled caste communities, and two women from Adivasi communities. A total of 54 women councillors were elected across the district.

In the election, DMK candidates emerged victorious in 66 out of the 108 wards in the four municipalities of Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Gudalur and Nelliyalam. The AIADMK candidates were victorious in 16 wards while Congress candidates won in 13. In the 11 town panchayats in the district - Dhigaratty, Hulical, Kil Kundah, Ketti, Kotagiri, Devarsholai, Naduvattam, Bikkatty, Jagathala, O-Vallet and Sholur, the DMK candidates won in 105 wards out of a total of 183 that had elections. In three other wards, candidates were elected unopposed. AIADMK candidates managed to win in 26 town panchayat wards and Congress candidates won in 16.

Indirect polls for the positions of chairman and vice-chairman in all the municipalities and town panchayats will be held on March 4.