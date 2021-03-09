‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ torch reaches Wellington Military Station

Former Vice-Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General S. Pattabhiraman honouring a war veteran at MRC in Wellington on Monday.

Udhagamandalam/ Coimbatore

09 March 2021 00:21 IST

150 war veterans to be felicitated in Coimbatore on March 10

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ torch reached the Shrinagesh Barracks at the Wellington Military Station on Monday. The year-long Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations started from December 20, 2020 to commemorate the victory of the Armed forces in the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

The torch was received by Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant of the Madras Regimental Centre and Station Commander, Wellington Military Station. He was joined by veterans from the 1971 war led by former Vice-Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General S. Pattabhiraman, the senior-most veteran at the occasion.

“The solemn occasion was marked by the presentation of arms to the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ torch. The reception of the torch was followed by the felicitation of the three war veterans and three next of kin of war veterans.

Advertising

Advertising

The war veterans enriched the gathering with their war experiences,” a press release from the Madras Regimental Centre said.

A total of 150 veterans from Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruppur, and parts of Kerala, including Palakkad, who took part in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, would be felicitated in an event to be held at the PSG Institute of Medical Science and Research in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ torch will be brought to the venue on the day. Though there are around 1,200 war veterans from the region, only 150 will be participating in the event due to reasons including age factor.

The event is scheduled to have the presence of Coimbatore District Collector, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner, Commanding Officer of INS Agrani, Commandant of the Air Force Administrative College, Station Commander-Coimbatore, NCC Group Commander, officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The event will also feature cultural events including Air Force symphony orchestra and programmes by NCC cadets. G 40 – Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore has extended support for the felicitation.