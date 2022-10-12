Swarga Foundation's eighth edition of the special calendar released in Coimbatore

"If you call me an achiever, the first lady to win the paralympic medal across any sport in India at the age of 46, three consecutive Asian records, 23 international medals, Padma Shri, and Khel Ratna award was because I've had a good rehabilitation," said Deepa Malik, president of Paralympic India here recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is one of the 11 para-athletes, who won medals for the country, that are featured in Swarga Foundation's eighth edition of the 'I'm Special' Calendar for 2023, themed as 'Invincibles.'

"Almost two decades in the wheelchair and I was able to manage my chest-below paralysed body, lack of bladder and bowel control and emerge out of the numbness and emotional distress due to correct rehabilitation," Ms. Malik said at the inaugural event of the calendar.

High-jump para-athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu, tennis player Karthik Karunakaran, Rani Lakshmi Bai Veerta Award recipient Sumedha Pathak and badminton player Manoj Sarkar are among the players featured.

ADVERTISEMENT

J. Swarnalatha, founder of the association and identifies hersellf as a champion of multiple sclerosis, said the price of the calendar has not been fixed yet. She said, "this calendar is to generate respect for people with disabilities, to protect our dignity and to show that we are capable of doing a lot more. The tagline is - I'm not just special, I'm limited edition."

She said they expect to sell 4,000 copies to raise funds for their initiatives like the Sowkhya Ayurveda Clinic, taxi services for PwDs etc.