A case has been registered against G.R. Jalendran, founder of Swami Vivekanandar Peravai in Coimbatore, on charges of posting a video, which according to the police was provocative enough to cause tension between people of different religions.

The Bazaar Street police booked him for offences under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (1)(b)(with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, Jalendran posted a video on YouTube on April 29, in which he said that the police in Coimbatore city were not taking action against people belonging to one religion for traffic violations. Jalendran said that Coimbatore has a history of vehicle check by the police ending in a riot.

He also stated in the video that pushcarts in some places, where people belonging to one religion are the dominant residents, were removed for causing traffic obstruction. However, such shops are allowed in some busy parts of the city where people of another religion are the dominant residents.

The police registered a case against Jalendran based on a complaint lodged by Kalidoss, sub-inspector attached to the Bazaar Street police station, late on Thursday. The case is under investigation.

