Swachhata Pakwada programme conducted at Coimbatore Railway Junction involving students 

September 16, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

:The Southern Railways conducted Swachhata Pakhwada programme involving students at the Coimbatore Railway Junction on Saturday to propagate cleanliness.

Students from DJ Academy of Designs, Kinathukadavu, were involved in the campaign.

Coimbatore Junction Station Director Pawan Kumar Varma administered the Swachhata pledge to the students, staff and passengers, focusing on one’s commitment towards cleanliness, devoting hundred hours per year for cleanliness and propagating the message of Swachh Bharat Mission.

Thereafter, students created awareness among the public through concept-based paintings and displayed various cleanliness drawings to create awakening among the public.

Following this, a rally was conducted through the platform, and a ‘Shramadan’ programme was carried out at the parcel office. The programme will continue for more than a fortnight and culminate on October 2.

This year, the activities of Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS) campaign of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Jal Shakti have been integrated with the Indian Railways’ campaign.

