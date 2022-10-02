Swachh Survekshan 2022: Coimbatore bags 42nd position as clean city in the country

The city that ranked first in the state has a long way to go to sustain its position

COIMBATOREThe government of India has ranked Coimbatore as the 42nd cleanest city in the country in its annual Swachh Survekshan survey report for 2022. The report released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in which the civic body has improved its ranking from 46 in 2021.

The Corporation ranked first in the State as a clean city. It has secured 2,899.11 as the overall Swachh Survekshan score against the maximum of 7,500. This is comparatively better than the National and State average score of 2,618 and 1,945 respectively.

According to the report, the civic body has performed well in many indicators including cleanliness of roads, residential areas, markets, and water bodies. Poor performance was recorded in the cleanliness of public toilets and average performance at the citizen grievance redressal.

Though the civic body has performed well in the cleanliness of water bodies and roads, recent reports have shown that the Corporation has a long way to go to sustain it. Littering and dumping of waste at Valankulam were reported recently. Residents in many parts of the city have raised concerns about the damaged road conditions because of the underground sewage system and water supply project works.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap told The Hindu, “we have improved in many categories. The civic body would take steps to improve its ranking at the national level in the coming days.”

Talking about the indicators in which the Corporation has performed well, the Commissioner said, because of the installation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) in the tanks the score was improved, and the civic body would make sure that littering in the tanks is completely prevented.

The Commissioner also said, “we need to inculcate the behavioural change among people like the city of Indore which continues to top the Swachh Survekshan list, including this year.”