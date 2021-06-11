Swab samples taken from vegetable traders, loadmen in Erode

Swab samples being lifted from vegetable traders and loadmen at the Corporation Central Bus Terminus in Erode on Friday.

ERODE

11 June 2021 21:14 IST

Swab samples were lifted from over 400 traders and loadmen at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market here on Friday.

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, the wholesale and vegetable market at the VOC Park Ground was closed temporarily and vegetables arrived at the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminus from where they were loaded into vehicles for sale in residential areas. Over 400 traders are involved in selling vegetables in all the 60 wards in the Corporation limits since the imposition of total lockdown two weeks ago. Since they are in contact with residents’ every day, the civic body decided to conduct swab tests for them.

Four health teams lifted samples from traders and loadmen on Friday and the samples were sent to the laboratory at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai. Test results were expected within 24 hours and they were asked to be in home isolation until then.

Advertising

Advertising

Corporation officials said though there was a drop in positive cases every day in the civic body limits, traders met residents every day while selling vegetables. Hence, samples were lifted from them so that possible virus spread could be prevented.