Swab samples lifted from six more U.K. returnees

Health officials on Thursday lifted swab samples from six more persons, who returned from the United Kingdom to the district.

Following the emergence of a mutated variant of COVID-19 in the U.K., 16 persons who returned recently from the U.K. were instructed to remain under home isolation and swab samples were lifted from them. Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal said that their results are awaited.

On Thursday, six more persons who were identified by the health department were asked to be under home isolation and their swab samples were lifted. Officials said that if they tested positive for COVID-19, they will be shifted to the hospital and their samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for genomic testing.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,000 Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test kits and 3,000 viral transport medium (VTM) with two swabs (one throat and one nasal swab) kits for COVID-19 testing were available at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

Collector C. Kathiravan said that apart from this, 15,000 VTM with two swabs kits were kept ready at the Office of the Deputy Director of Health Services, Erode. He said that people willing to undertake tests, can visit the government hospitals and undergo tests free of cost.