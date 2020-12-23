Swab samples lifted from 16 U.K. returnees in Erode

Erode

23 December 2020 23:38 IST

Swab samples were lifted from the sixteen persons who returned from the United Kingdom to the district in the last two weeks, and they were home quarantined on Wednesday.

All the 16 had tested negative in Britain.

They boarded the flight to Bengaluru and arrived here from December 15. However, swab samples were not lifted from them at the airport and they had reached various destinations in the district by car.

Following the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus in the U.K., the Union Health Ministry had directed the health departments to isolate them and lift swab samples for testing.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal told The Hindu that the swab samples lifted from the 16 persons were sent to the laboratory at the Government District Headquarters and Hospital at Perundurai. “They are instructed to remain under home isolation and are being monitored,” she added.

If the returnees had symptoms such as fever or cough, they are asked to alert the health officials immediately, officials said.

The officials are in the process of preparing a list of persons who had returned from the U.K. in the last one month.