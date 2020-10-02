Swab samples found on roadsides in Salem

SALEM

02 October 2020 23:35 IST

COVID-19 swab samples that were found along roadsides near Attur were removed by health officials on Friday.

Passers-by noticed the samples along the Salem-Chennai National Highway near Attur and alerted the health officials who rushed to the spot and removed them. R. Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services (Attur), said there were eight samples belonged to persons from a village near Attur and they would be collected again from the persons. An inquiry was being conducted into the incident, he added.

