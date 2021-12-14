Swab sample of Singapore returnee sent for genome sequencing

The Health Department in Coimbatore district has sent the swab sample of a person who returned from Singapore for genome sequencing to check the presence of Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

The person, who returned from Singapore a few days ago, tested positive for COVID-19, following which the swab sample was sent to the State Public Health Laboratory, Teynampet, Health Department sources said.

Confirming the development, Collector G.S. Sameeran said that the district administration was waiting for the report of the genome sequencing.